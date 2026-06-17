/‘Had a great time on last visit,’ Trump tells WION, recalls massive India stadium event

US President Donald Trump fondly recalled his visit to India, saying he was overwhelmed by the massive crowds that turned out to welcome him during a stadium event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Replying to a question from WION, Trump said he had “a great time” in India and remembered the huge turnout at the gathering, which he said drew crowds both inside and outside the venue.

“We had a great visit last time in India,” Trump said while speaking to media at the G7 Summit in Évian, France, on Wednesday. “We opened up that new stadium, and I think there were 300,000-400,000 people. It seated about 150,000, and there were 250,000 outside, and there were 100,000 on the grass.”

“I don’t know if those records have been broken, but I had a great time in India,” he said.

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Trump also said that the close partnership between the US and India is rooted in the strong rapport between him and PM Modi while also reflecting the broader ties between the two nations.

US and India cannot be closer than they are, says Trump

Replying to another question from WION’s Sidhant Sibal on how he feels about India diversifying its energy purchases, including from the US, Trump described relations between the United States and India as exceptionally strong, saying the two countries have never been closer.

“India can do anything they want with us. We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are - both him and I, and our nations. But it really starts with the two of us, we cannot be closer” Trump said.

‘They have tremendous respect for this man,’ Trump says of Modi

President Trump reaffirmed his support for India during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying New Delhi would continue to have a strong ally in Washington during his presidency.

“As long as I am president, they have a great friend in the White House,” Trump said.

“Everyone here loves India, and they have tremendous respect for this man,” Trump said, gesturing towards PM Modi.