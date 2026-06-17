/G7 Summit 2026: Leaders support Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, pledge air defence backing

Leaders of the Group of 7 said in a joint statement that they stand united with Ukraine and offer unwavering support for defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The leaders also pledged to increase military support for Ukraine after recent “progress on the battlefield.”

They also plan to levy harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy sector in the wake of the recent deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and progress on the battlefield in recent months and emphasise there is now a new momentum,” the statement said.

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Will increase delivery of air defence, interceptors, and long-range capabilities’

The G7 leaders also agreed to increase the delivery of air defence capacities, additional systems and interceptors, and long-range capabilities.

“We are also ready to consider extending to Ukraine the benefit of licenses to allow for an increase in Ukraine’s military production,” they said.

The leaders also committed to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy, and said, “We will strengthen our sanctions, including those on the oil and gas sectors. We consider this the right moment to proceed with additional measures, as President Trump has delivered a deal that we support in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.”

They further said that they plan to give more air defence technology, including interceptors, and grant military production licences to Ukraine.

Kyiv has sought the permission to construct their own Patriot missiles.

UK PM Keir Starmer told British media that he and Trump had “a very constructive discussion about Ukraine”.

He said G7 leaders shared “a real determination to stand with Ukraine,” including through more sanctions on Russia.

G7 support for Ukraine ‘as strong as seldom before’: Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the outcome of the summit shows that the group’s support for Ukraine is “as strong as seldom before.”

He said it also sends a clear signal to Moscow that all G7 members will step up pressure on Russia, including through sanctions.

“That sets a new tone, including in trans-Atlantic unity and determination,” Merz said, adding that it could be a “decisive step” toward peace negotiations.