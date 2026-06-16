The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that the official signing of the US-Iran agreement’s will take place at the Bürgenstock resort in Ubbuergen near the city of Luzern on Friday. Bürgenstock, a mountain resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, is difficult to access, with water on three sides, and therefore easily secured.

The Burgenstock resort has previously hosted major diplomatic gatherings, as Switzerland has long served as a neutral venue for international diplomatic efforts and peace agreements.

The resort, which sits atop a mountain and features breathtaking views of Lake Lucerne, hosted an international conference on Ukraine two years ago.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The agreement is meant to provide a meaningful truce in a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East, including the top leaders of Iran’s theocracy, and raised the prices of fuel, food and other basic goods far beyond the region.

Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said the location was proposed by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, along with the US and Iran. It said it has been in close contact with the four countries about the possible signing of the “memorandum of understanding”, the details of which are yet to be made public.

‘I may read MoU before press,’ says Trump

President Donald Trump said at the G7 Summit on Tuesday that he’ll “probably” have a press conference where he will read the memorandum of understanding “word by word” so that the “press covers it accurately.”

Trump also committed to sending the eventual text of his agreement with Iran to Congress for review, though he said that had not crossed his mind originally.

Speaking ahead of a bilateral meeting with the United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trump said the MoU states that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.

“Here’s what it says: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. That’s what it says. It won’t have one to buy, to develop, they will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters when asked about the text of the document.

“I would say that’s about 99.9% of what I wanted, because we couldn’t let that happen,” he continued.

“In addition to that, the strait is going to be open toll-free, and it’s toll-free beyond the 60 days,” Trump added.