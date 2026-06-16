/FBI foiled plot to attack Sunday’s UFC event at White House with explosive drones, says Kash Patel

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) foiled an alleged plot to attack Sunday’s UFC fight at the White House, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X. The alleged plot targeted UFC Freedom 250, a high-profile White House event held on the South Lawn as part of President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday weekend. The event drew an estimated 4,300 attendees, including about 1,200 active-duty service members, as 14 fighters competed inside a wire mesh cage on Sunday night.

Patel, who heads the principal domestic intelligence and federal law enforcement agency of the United States, said in his post, “On June 10, FBI, and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C., involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region — and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody, and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold.”

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Five in custody, 23 individuals part of plotters’ network

Five people were in custody as of Monday, and investigators have identified 23 individuals as part of a “potential network” of plotters.

The alleged plot comes amid a series of threats and security incidents involving Trump and senior administration officials, heightening concerns about political violence.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that the plot was “quite serious.”

Plan involved using explosive-laden drones to strike

Officials said the alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the event, trigger a mass evacuation and funnel crowds toward a pre-positioned sniper team. A second phase allegedly called for storming the White House gate.

The FBI came to know about the threat on June 10 and secured probable cause for an arrest in Cincinnati, where one suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators later uncovered Signal chats in which multiple people allegedly discussed attacking the UFC event. A review of one suspect’s iPhone revealed that at least 23 Signal users were discussing pre-operational activity, officials said.

Some participants allegedly planned to travel to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 to prepare for the attack.

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One suspect allegedly told investigators the goal was to target “capitalist elites”, “billionaires” or politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, according to the report. The investigation spanned across 12 FBI field offices.

FBI Director Kash Patel credited agents, the Department of Justice and law enforcement partners with acting quickly across multiple states to stop the alleged plot.

Patel said the operation demonstrated the FBI’s ability to respond swiftly when threats emerge.