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Iran names Ghalibaf to head delegation for historic US deal signing

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 17:07 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 17:08 IST
Iran names Ghalibaf to head delegation for historic US deal signing

Iran names Ghalibaf to head delegation for historic US deal signing Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Iran's Ghalibaf is set to meet US VP JD Vance in Switzerland for the formal signing of the West Asia peace accord. 

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will attend the signing in Switzerland of the deal ending the war with the United States, an Iranian deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"Switzerland will be the venue for the signing, but the exact location has not yet been determined. The next round of negotiations will begin immediately after the signing," said Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to state television. He said US Vice President JD Vance will represent Washington, while "from Iran, it will be Mr Ghalibaf".

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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