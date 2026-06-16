/Iran names Ghalibaf to head delegation for historic US deal signing

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will attend the signing in Switzerland of the deal ending the war with the United States, an Iranian deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"Switzerland will be the venue for the signing, but the exact location has not yet been determined. The next round of negotiations will begin immediately after the signing," said Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to state television. He said US Vice President JD Vance will represent Washington, while "from Iran, it will be Mr Ghalibaf".