/Did Iran agree to 'never have a Nuclear Weapon'? Trump's claim and Tehran's counterclaim spark fresh confusion after truce announcement

Fresh differences have emerged between Washington and Tehran over the future of Iran's nuclear programme, even as both sides prepare for negotiations aimed at turning their newly announced ceasefire into a broader peace agreement. US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jun 15) in a Truth Social post insisted that Iran "has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!" while dismissing reports that the United States would provide Tehran with hundreds of billions of dollars in economic assistance.

Iran's nuclear future: According to the US

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"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!" Trump wrote on social media, while also rejecting claims that Washington would pay Iran $300 billion under the deal.

The comments came as Vice President JD Vance on NBC claimed that American and international nuclear inspectors would be allowed to return to Iran and oversee the dismantling of the country's stockpiles of enriched uranium.

In a separate statement, Trump also told The New York Times that negotiations were continuing over how long Iran would suspend uranium enrichment, suggesting a potential arrangement lasting between 15 and 20 years.

Tehran, however, signalled that the issue remains unresolved.

Tehran rejects Trump's claims on Iran's nuclear future

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected Trump's claims on the recent peace agreement and pushed back against suggestions that Iran had already accepted limits on its uranium stockpiles.

According to Baghaei, the memorandum of understanding signed this week serves only as a framework for future negotiations and does not contain detailed provisions on Iran's nuclear programme.

He said discussions over sanctions relief, uranium enrichment and the fate of Iran's highly enriched uranium reserves would take place during the 60 days of technical talks that is now set to begin.

Baghaei also referred to what he described as a failed US operation during the war to seize Iranian uranium stockpiles, arguing that Washington would be unwise to attempt a similar action again.

France wants Iran's enriched uranium gone

French President Emmanuel Macron in a statement said Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles should ultimately be neutralised and placed under international supervision.