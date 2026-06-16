/US claims Strait of Hormuz will be toll-free. Iran says ships will pay maritime service fees. What's really in the peace deal?

A day after the United States and Iran announced a peace agreement to end the hostilities that have already lasted over 100 days, fresh questions have emerged over the terms. On one hand, Washington insists that ships would pass through the Strait of Hormuz toll-free; on the other, Iranian media reported that Tehran had secured the right to charge maritime service fees. What's happening in Hormuz? Here's what we know.

Terms of US-Iran peace agreement unclear

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The disagreement highlights the lack of clarity surrounding the memorandum of understanding signed electronically on Sunday by US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Monday (Jun 15) agreement brought an immediate halt to nearly four months of conflict and opened a 60-day window for negotiations aimed at reaching a broader peace settlement.

US insists toll-free passage will happen

Speaking to reporters, senior Trump administration officials said the deal guarantees toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

Vance also said that there was an understanding with Iran that the strait would remain open "in a toll-free way for the long term." However, he added that this was the "sort of thing that we're going to figure out in these technical negotiations."

Meanwhile, according to an AFP report, US officials have expressed confidence that shipping traffic could return to pre-war levels within weeks. Iran, however, has offered a different interpretation.

Iran silently adds Hormuz maritime fees in final hours before deal

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, negotiators amended the memorandum at the last moment to explicitly recognise Iranian and Omani sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Citing an unnamed source, the agency reported that Tehran would be permitted to charge maritime service fees to vessels using the route.

"The use of the term 'maritime services' means that the United States has accepted that fees will be paid to Iran," the source told Fars.

The apparent contradiction is only one of several unresolved questions surrounding the agreement. Details of the memorandum have not yet been released publicly, with both sides suggesting that the text could be published later this week.