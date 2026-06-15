/'Enemy had no choice but surrender': Iran claims victory as US agrees to 'permanently' end war

Iran's military declared victory over the United States and Israel on Monday (Jun 15), hours after Washington and Tehran announced an agreement to end more than three months of conflict that has shaken the Middle East and disrupted global energy markets. The warring nations,a s per reports are set to sign the long awaited agreement on Friday (Jun 19).

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the country's armed forces said they had forced their adversaries to accept defeat. "Iranian forces have, through the imposition of their divine and iron will upon the humiliated American and Zionist enemies, demonstrated with strength that the enemy has no path other than accepting defeat and surrender," the military's general staff said.

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US, Iran agree to 'immediate and permanent' end to conflict

The remarks came after the United States and Iran confirmed a peace agreement that would bring an "immediate and permanent" end to military operations across the region, including in Lebanon.

The breakthrough was announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has been mediating talks between the two sides. Sharif said the agreement would be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the deal, describing it as complete and authorising the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran.

"I hereby fully authorise the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," Trump wrote.

In another post, Trump noted that the “Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region”. Patting his own back, he added that “Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace.”