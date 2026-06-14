/Iran deal to happen 'in the next few hours' despite Israel's attack on Beirut, says Trump: Report

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the signing of the Iran peace deal is on track and going to happen "in the next few hours", despite an Israeli strike on Beirut that delayed the plan, according to him. He also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the attacks amid the ongoing peace deal.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump said in a phone call to the Axios news outlet.

"It is so bad -- I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal," Trump further said.

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As Trump asserts the Iran deal is a few hours away, the claim is facing one clear problem: the signing is not listed on his public agenda.

As per reports, there is no public White House schedule on Sunday showing a formal signing ceremony or even a listed event linked to the deal.

On Saturday, Trump said the proposed agreement would include a 60-day ceasefire extension, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a path toward further talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.

That gap has raised fresh questions about whether the agreement is ready, or whether Trump is trying to present an unfinished process as a finished deal.

What does Iran say?

Tehran has, however, not fully confirmed Trump’s timeline. Iranian officials have signalled that progress has been made, but they have also suggested that any signing may happen in the coming days, not necessarily on Sunday.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stressed the MoU will not be signed on Sunday but added he does not rule out that it could happen in the “coming days”.