/After ceasefire, Iran reveals roadmap to final US agreement and possible $24 billion payout

The United States will release $12 billion in frozen assets to Iran before the two nations begin negotiations on a 'final agreement,' reported Mehr News. In a statement, Iran said that it would hold talks with the US within two months of the 'immediate halt' to the hostilities announced on Monday (Jun 15).
Also read | 'Enemy had no choice but surrender': Iran claims victory as US agrees to 'permanently' end war
When will Iran-US reach a final agreement?
Iran said on Monday that it would begin negotiations with the United States within the next two months to pursue a final agreement aimed at formally ending the war between the two countries. The announcement comes as Washington and Tehran declared an immediate halt to military operations, raising hopes that a conflict which rattled the Middle East and disrupted global energy markets may be moving toward a broader settlement.
In televised comments, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the next phase would focus on converting the ceasefire arrangement into a lasting agreement. "When negotiations begin within 60 days with the aim of reaching a final agreement, if such a final agreement is ultimately achieved, the key issue for us will naturally be the implementation of its provisions," Gharibabadi said.
Also read | 'Let the oil flow': Crude prices down to $81.15 as US, Iran announce 'immediate end' to hostilities
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US to release Iran's frozen assets worth $24 billion
According to a 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two countries published by Iran's Mehr News Agency, America would release $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiation period.
The report claims that $12 billion, half of the total amount, would be made available to Iran before formal negotiations begin.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement, describing the ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a critical step toward ending the conflict.
"The Secretary-General hopes that the parties will build on this new momentum and redouble their efforts towards a final resolution of the conflict," spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
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