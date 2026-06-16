/Who was Semyon Skrepetsky? Russian dissident artist shot dead in Poland

Polish police are investigating the murder of Russian dissident Robert Kuzovkov, also known as Semyon Skrepetsky. The district ⁠prosecutor in ⁠Lublin said threegunshots were fired at the victim on Monday. He was shot about 40km (25 miles) from the Belarusian border. The victim was shot at first from a distance at a car park in the city, located less than 600m from the Belarusian consulate. When the victim fell to the ground, the assailant approached him and fired two shots at close range. Polish media are describing it as a possible "execution-style" killing. Two Belarusians aged 33 and 37 have been detained near the Belarusian consulate in the city. Their role in the incident is under investigation. This is the latest in the line of anti-Kremlin voices being killed abroad; the last one was the 2006 murder of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was shot dead after years of criticism of the Kremlin and the war in Chechnya.