/Who was Semyon Skrepetsky? Russian dissident artist shot dead in Poland

Polish police are investigating the murder of Russian dissident Robert Kuzovkov, also known as Semyon Skrepetsky. The district prosecutor in Lublin said threegunshots were fired at the victim on Monday. He was shot about 40km (25 miles) from the Belarusian border. The victim was shot at first from a distance at a car park in the city, located less than 600m from the Belarusian consulate. When the victim fell to the ground, the assailant approached him and fired two shots at close range. Polish media are describing it as a possible "execution-style" killing. Two Belarusians aged 33 and 37 have been detained near the Belarusian consulate in the city. Their role in the incident is under investigation. This is the latest in the line of anti-Kremlin voices being killed abroad; the last one was the 2006 murder of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was shot dead after years of criticism of the Kremlin and the war in Chechnya.
Who is Semyon Skrepetsky?
Semyon Skrepetsky is a 44-year-old dissident Russian artist and satirist, known for his provocative, neo-primitivist artwork and caricatures targeting high-profile political figures, most notably Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He had moved to Biała Podlaska in 2021, fearing political persecution in Russia. Though there is no evidence linking the murder to Russia.
"The victim engaged in public artistic activities and used, among other things, the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky, under which he expressed criticism of the current policies of the Russian Federation authorities," said the district prosecutor.
Most recently, he was seen on a Russia Day protest on June 12 outside the Russian embassy in Berlin. He was carrying a Russian flag tied to his trousers, holding an icon-like caricature of Soviet leader, late Joseph Stalin, cradling a baby Putin. He did not spare the Russian opposition, frequently caricaturing the late activist Alexei Navalny.