/Mark Carney says G7 no longer runs the world, highlights India's growing global role

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that India's presence at the G7 reflects a changing global order. While speaking at Trinity College Dublin, Carney said that the G7 countries do not run the world anymore, and the inclusion of countries like India implies that change.

“Who's at the table in Evian? It's more than the G7. More than half the meeting will include so-called outreach partners, particularly India. The leaders of India and Brazil, the Gulf states as well, and the leader of Kenya, Mr Ruto, will be there,” said Carney. He said that these countries would add “broader perspective and a broader element of the solution” to the discussion on pressing global issues.

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Carney reiterated his vision of a world shifting from domination by superpowers. “It's a recognition that the G7, if it ever did run the world, no longer runs the world, or pretends to,” Carney said that Ireland and Canada are navigating a global rupture, not a quiet transition, adding that the post-Cold War era rules-based order has collapsed. “Multilateral institutions have weakened. Economic integration, from which we have benefited, is being weaponised. The international trading system, which we’ve relied upon for decades, is under threat," said Mark Carney. Carney's remarks in Dublin were almost synchronous with those made by him at the World Economic Forum, Davos. It took the world by surprise.

“We have developed a unique worldview - a transatlantic worldview, if you will - rooted in a simple but profound conviction: that we are stronger when we are connected, that our prosperity grows when it’s shared, and that we are the stewards of our lands,” said Carney.

Carney was in Ireland on June 13 and June 14. He travelled to Aughagower, Co Mayo, the birthplace of his paternal grandparents, who emigrated to Canada in 1925. Carney attended Mass at St. Patrick's Church, sitting alongside local residents and over 20 of his distant Irish cousins.