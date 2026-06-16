/‘Will focus now on Ukraine, do whatever I can,’ says Trump at G7 Summit

US President Donald Trump said at the G7 Summit on Tuesday that after the signing of MoU with Tehran, he wants to focus on Ukraine, adding that the issue of Iran will soon be “back in the rear view mirror.”

Trump, who said he would meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for further talks, downplayed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the US but lamented the death toll.

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said. “So, yeah, I’m going to do whatever I can.”

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Trump said he will meet Zelensky and encouraged Russia to agree to a deal that would end its war.

“Russia should make a deal. Russia’s lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine,” Trump said.

Trump and other leaders of the G7 gathered with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for an hour and 15 minutes at the summit in Evian-les-Bains.

The talks focused on how to “build peace and security for Ukraine and Europe,” the French organisers of the summit said.

Trump already held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, where Macron said European forces are ready to deploy in the Strait of Hormuz. It’s part of a pitch that the G7 allies are making to reopen the strait as soon as possible so energy supplies flow freely again to world markets.

Macron and Zelensky hold bilateral talks before joining G7 leaders

Before the session on Ukraine, Macron and Zelensky held bilateral talks before joining other G7 leaders.

Macron said he would urge Trump to maintain US support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to help secure a peace agreement.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the G7 summit ahead of expected talks between Trump and Zelensky. Sybiha told Rubio that Zelensky views the US deal with Iran as a chance to reinvigorate US-led efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Sybiha said he briefed Rubio on Russian strikes on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and other civilian and cultural sites, calling them evidence that Moscow was waging war on faith, heritage and Ukrainian identity.

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UK slaps new sanctions on Russia

Britain, meanwhile, announced a new set of sanctions targeting the “shadow fleet” Russia uses to ship oil and gas and the finance networks used by Moscow to evade Western sanctions.

The sanctioned ships include several vessels recently purchased by Russia to ship liquefied natural gas from its sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.

Britain said it has now sanctioned more than 600 shadow fleet vessels.

UK troops seized a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the English Channel for the first time last weekend.