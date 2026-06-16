/Emotional homecoming: Kashmiri Pandits gather at historic Habba Kadal Ashram

Srinagar: In a deeply emotional and symbolic gathering, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits from across India and abroad assembled at the historic Bhagwan Gopinath Ashram in Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area on Tuesday, marking what many described as a significant moment in the community’s enduring connection with its homeland after 36 long years.

During the peak of terrorism in the 1990s, the sound of temple bells across Kashmir was overshadowed by gunfire, forcing thousands of Kashmiri Pandits to flee their ancestral homes. Religious gatherings diminished, and many temples and ashrams that once served as vibrant centres of spiritual and cultural life fell silent.

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Today, however, temple bells and devotional chants once again echoed through the narrow lanes of Habba Kadal. The smiles and confidence visible on the faces of devotees reflected the changing atmosphere in the Valley. Having witnessed violence and uncertainty in their youth, many participants said they now sense a renewed feeling of peace and security.

“I must have been around 16 when we left Kashmir. We were forced to leave, and since then I have been settled in Jalandhar. The atmosphere and conditions here have certainly changed. I was roaming around the Dalgate and Boulevard areas of Srinagar and there have been so many changes. However, the real change has to happen at the grassroots level, not just at tourist places. There are people moving around freely, and the residents of this place want us to come back because our hearts still live here. The government has to see how our return can be sustained. We genuinely want to come back,” said Sunil Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit.

Until 1990, Habba Kadal was home to a large Kashmiri Pandit population. Situated along the banks of the Jhelum River, the area housed several temples and religious institutions, including the Bhagwan Gopinath Ashram. Before the exodus, the annual fair attracted devotees from every corner of Kashmir who gathered to offer prayers, perform rituals, and participate in devotional singing.

“The situation is certainly more conducive now, but whether it is fully conducive, I cannot guarantee that. What I can say is that the Kashmir of the 1990s, or even the Kashmir witnessed during the Pahalgam attack, is no longer the same. There has been tremendous change. If you had approached me with a microphone ten years ago, it would have been difficult for people to speak openly. Today, people want to talk. I was born here, raised here, studied here, and even got my first job here. I used to live in BanaMohalla and regularly visited Hari Parbat, but after the 1990s, everything changed. As you can see today, people from different parts of the country have gathered here to pray for peace,” said Kedarnath Dhar, a Kashmiri Pandit.

The disruption caused by terrorism brought an end to many such traditions. However, the large turnout at this year’s event has been viewed by many as a sign of the community’s enduring bond with Kashmir and its growing confidence in reconnecting with the Valley.

Many participants expressed hope that both the government and local communities would work together to create conditions conducive to the safe, dignified, and sustainable return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.