/Donald Trump warns ‘all hell will rain down’ if Iran pursues nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it attempts to procure a nuclear weapon. Referring to the agreement with Tehra, Trump said that his primary concern is ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, adding that the ‌proposed agreement makes that objective unmistakably clear.



According to several media reports, Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes and has not publicly committed to surrendering its stockpile of enriched uranium. It is believed to be buried under three nuclear facilities that suffered extensive damage after the US launched strikes last year.



Trump is also under considerable political pressure to secure a stronger agreement than the one he abandoned during his first term. In 2018, he withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama. The deal had eased sanctions on Tehran in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities and international monitoring of its programme.

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