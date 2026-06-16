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Donald Trump warns ‘all hell will rain down’ if Iran pursues nuclear weapons

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 16:51 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 16:51 IST
Donald Trump warns ‘all hell will rain down’ if Iran pursues nuclear weapons

File photo of US President Donald Trump. Photograph: (Photograph: AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump warned that “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it seeks a nuclear weapon. He said any future deal must ensure Tehran never acquires one. Iran, however, continues to insist its nuclear programme is peaceful despite concerns over its uranium stockpile.

US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it attempts to procure a nuclear weapon. Referring to the agreement with Tehra, Trump said that his primary concern is ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, adding that the ‌proposed agreement makes that objective unmistakably clear.


According to several media reports, Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes and has not publicly committed to surrendering its stockpile of enriched uranium. It is believed to be buried under three nuclear facilities that suffered extensive damage after the US launched strikes last year.


Trump is also under considerable political pressure to secure a stronger agreement than the one he abandoned during his first term. In 2018, he withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama. The deal had eased sanctions on Tehran in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities and international monitoring of its programme.

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Also read: Iran says permanent end to war in Lebanon is inseparable from US peace deal


Following the US withdrawal, Iran significantly expanded its uranium enrichment efforts, accumulating more than 400 kilograms of material enriched to near weapons-grade levels. The future of that uranium stockpile is expected to be one of the central issues in the upcoming round of broader negotiations.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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