/Iran says permanent end to war in Lebanon is inseparable from US peace deal

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that halting the war across all fronts, including Lebanon, is “the most important” component of the newly announced peace deal with the United States. Speaking to foreign diplomats, Araghchi emphasised that the memorandum involves two primary sides: the United States and Israel on one hand, and Iran and Hezbollah on the other. Araghchi declared that the memorandum calls for an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts. He stressed that stopping the conflict in Lebanon is an inseparable part of achieving a complete cessation of hostilities.

"The important point I want to emphasise here is that in our view, there are two parties to this memorandum -- one side is America and Israel, and the other side is Iran and Hezbollah," said Araghchi during a briefing with foreign diplomats broadcast on state television and as quoted by news agency AFP. Furthermore, he noted that the war would not truly end without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from territories occupied during the conflict. According to Araghchi, any subsequent military attacks by Israel on Lebanon or the continued occupation of Lebanese lands will be viewed by Iran as a violation of the agreement.

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The remarks followed the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington aimed at halting the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Lebanon entered the conflict in early March after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, triggering Israeli strikes and a ground invasion.

Despite the agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel's forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza "as long as necessary." Following Monday's announcement, Hezbollah reported attacking Israeli forces attempting to advance in southern Lebanon.