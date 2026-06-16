/Cardiologists reveal everyday mistakes that can silently raise your risk of a heart attack | Exclusive

Heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases are no longer only reserved for later stages in life. In recent years, cardiologists have been frequently witnessing individuals between 20 and 40 years old presenting with significant heart complications. Said to be driven by professional demands and modern dietary trends, younger adults are facing a quiet crisis.

To understand how daily choices influence the cardiovascular system, WION reached out to leading medical experts who break down the subtle habits that put young hearts at risk.

How stress affects your health

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Modern lifestyle often causes psychological and emotional strain that has a direct effect on heart health. According to Dr Abhishek Singh, Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, "Stress is not just an emotional issue; it can directly affect the heart."

He states that chronic stress triggers the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which increase heart rate and blood pressure. With passing time, this can affect blood vessels, encourage inflammation, and increase the risk of hypertension, heart attacks, and stroke. "Stress may also lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as smoking, overeating, poor sleep, and physical inactivity, all of which further contribute to cardiovascular disease."

To counteract fatigue and high-pressure schedules, many individuals turn to high-stimulant beverages. While an occasional cup of coffee is generally considered benign, "excessive consumption of energy drinks and caffeine can negatively affect heart health," Dr Singh explained. "These beverages often contain high levels of caffeine, sugar, and stimulants that can increase blood pressure and heart rate, and in some cases trigger palpitations or abnormal heart rhythms. When combined with stress, dehydration, alcohol, or intense physical activity, the cardiovascular effects can become more pronounced and potentially dangerous."

Silent factors that affect your health

Cardiovascular degeneration doesn't happen overnight. "A bunch of everyday habits can slowly raise the chances of heart disease, even if nothing feels urgent at first," shares Dr. G Dimpu Edwin Jonathan, Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore. "One of the big ones is plain physical inactivity, like sitting for long hours at work, on the commute, or just being stuck with electronic devices. When movement drops, calorie burning drops too, and that can slide into obesity, higher blood pressure and even less favorable circulation.

Eat healthy food Photograph: (Unsplash)

Another major contributor is an unhealthy diet, especially meals packed with processed foods, sugary drinks, too much salt, and unhealthy fats. Over time, these choices can push cholesterol levels upward and gradually harm the blood vessels. Also, smoking and even regular exposure to secondhand smoke, noticeably increase the risk of heart attacks because it damages the artery linings.

Chronic stress is sort of a hidden risk as well; it can raise blood pressure and nudge people toward unhealthy coping habits such as overeating or smoking. Then there is inadequate sleep, heavy alcohol use, and skipping routine health checkups, which all can add weight to the problem. Since high blood pressure and high cholesterol often arrive quietly, it really helps to keep steady, heart-friendly

Dr Jonathan further states the progressive damage caused by sleep deprivation. "Bad sleep, can really mess with heart health, most noticeably if it starts turning into a long term habit. During those hours, the body mends tissues, balances hormones, and gives the heart and blood vessels a chance to bounce back from the usual daily pressure. But if someone keeps getting under the suggested 7–9 hours, then these recovery steps can get thrown off. With time, not enough sleep may push up the odds of high blood pressure, because the blood pressure can stay higher longer than it should."

On top of that, poor sleep may make it harder for the body to handle blood sugar and overall metabolism, which can raise the chance of gaining weight and developing type 2 diabetes, and both of those are major risk factors for heart disease.

Is your diet killing your heart?

As per Dr Singh, "Extreme dieting and frequently skipping meals can have unintended consequences for heart health. Restrictive diets may deprive the body of essential nutrients needed for proper heart and blood vessel function. They can also cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels, electrolyte imbalances, fatigue, and changes in heart rhythm. Rather than pursuing quick weight-loss methods, people should focus on balanced, sustainable eating habits that support long-term cardiovascular health."

Adequate sleep is necessary Photograph: (Unsplash)

Adding to this issue, "A lot of eating habits get underestimated, even though they’re clearly tied to heart disease," Dr Jonathan adds. "One of the most common ones is drinking sugary stuff all the time, think about soft drinks, sweetened teas, and energy drinks. These kinds of drinks can push weight up, cause insulin resistance, and also feed inflammation. Another thing people barely notice is eating really big portions, even when what’s on the plate looks 'healthy.' Regularly going past what your body needs can turn into too many calories, and then obesity. Also, many folks don’t really appreciate how much high sodium intake matters. Too much salt, which is often tucked away in packaged foods, sauces and restaurant meals, can raise blood pressure and basically put more stress on the heart."

He advises to "pick whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while reducing processed foods to reduce cardiovascular risk."

Red flags for your heart health

"A lot of people assume heart disease is something that only shows up for older adults, but cardiovascular problems are being found in younger people now, mostly because of sedentary ways of living, day-to-day stress, worse food choices, smoking, and also higher numbers of obesity and diabetes," explains Dr. Sunil Kumar Mandal, Consultant Cardiologist, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida.

Some warning signs you really should not brush off include ongoing chest discomfort, unexplained shortness of breath, fluttering or unusual palpitations, dizzy spells, fainting episodes, extreme tiredness, and swelling around the legs or even the ankles.

"If someone has a family history of heart disease, or high blood pressure, or diabetes, or has elevated cholesterol, they should stay extra alert. Getting checked early and acting in time can reduce the risk of serious complications, and it can also make a meaningful difference for long term heart health," he adds.

Beyond recognizing sudden changes, proactive diagnostic evaluations are critical for catching asymptomatic biomarkers, such as borderline hypertension or elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

Dr Mandal emphasizes the need for regular screenings, saying, "Even healthy adults should still do periodic checkups, because a lot of cardiovascular risk factors quietly grow in the background. Adults in their 20s and 30s should get their blood pressure measured at least once every one to two years. Cholesterol and blood sugar should also be checked from time to time, depending on age, risk level, and family history."

A small step towards a healthy heart

Protecting the heart from modern lifestyle risks does not require impractical changes. As per Dr Mandal, "Small but steady lifestyle adjustments can have a real effect on cardiovascular health, even if it feels kind of gradual. Regular movement—like brisk walking for at least 30 minutes most days—tends to help heart performance and blood flow. Also, eating in a balanced way matters a lot: think fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while cutting back on processed foods, too much salt, and added sugar."

Yoga can improve heart health Photograph: (Unsplash)

In the same lane, avoiding tobacco in any form, moderating alcohol, keeping a healthy body weight, and dealing with stress through things like yoga, meditation, or mindful breathing can reduce the risk of heart disease substantially. Sticking with these habits usually brings more value than a short burst of intense effort.

In tandem with nutrition and exercise, Dr Jonathan highlights that "Managing stress in a way that actually works is pretty important when you think about heart health, because chronic stress can lead to higher blood pressure, more inflammation, and then a bunch of unhealthy daily choices. For many people, one of the best moves is just regular physical activity, it sounds simple but it helps a lot. Exercise can cut down stress hormones, boost your mood, and it also gives your cardiovascular system a stronger foundation."

Another part is mindfulness practices, which can mean meditation, deep breathing exercises, or relaxation routines. These can reduce anxiety and support emotional steadiness, even if life is kind of messy.

"And don’t ignore sleep either, keeping a healthy sleep schedule matters because adequate rest helps the body repair itself from everyday stress, day after day. Also, social ties are a big deal. Strong connections can give emotional backing and lower the sense of being alone, which sometimes feels like it adds fuel to stress. Just talking with friends or family, or reaching out to a mental health professional, can help you handle tense moments more skillfully."