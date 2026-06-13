/Want brighter skin? Collagen supplements helps, but these nutrients matter too, expert explains

With the rise of collagen-based supplements, people are now aware of how important collagen is for skin health. There are different types of products that claim to promote youthful skin. Despite being widely used and marketed, collagen supplements cannot replace food-based sources, which provide a wide variety of nutrients for your skin.

Firstly, your body produces collagen itself. The crucial thing is if your body gets enough nutrients that could help with collagen synthesis.

The significance of collagen

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As the most abundant form of protein in the body, the importance of collagen in developing the skin cannot be underestimated. The function of collagen lies in keeping the skin hydrated and elastic. More specifically, it is known that collagen production starts to decline at the age of 25. In addition, there are many elements that could slow down the production of collagen, such as sun exposure, smoking, stress, lack of sleep, and excessive consumption of sugar.

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Collagen synthesis reduction is what causes signs of ageing to develop on the skin.

Nutrients that promote collagen production

The formation of collagen is an effect of several nutrients working collectively. Among these is vitamin C, which plays a very crucial role in stimulating the synthesis of collagen fibre formation. This is achieved by some foods, including amla, guava, orange, lemon, and capsicum.

It should also be noted that proteins should be taken into consideration as well since they are major components of collagen. Proteins may be found in such foods as eggs, fish, chicken, milk, beans, and meat.

On top of that, it is equally important to consider other forms of nutrition for the synthesis of collagen. Zinc, a mineral, is one of the essential elements in tissue repair, and a few examples of zinc-rich foods are pumpkin seeds, beans, and nuts. However, one cannot ignore. In reality, antioxidants act as a defence mechanism of collagen against destruction by the harmful action of free radicals. Very rich sources of antioxidants are berries and green vegetables.

According to Mr Jeevan Kasara, Chairman, Steris Healthcare, “Discussions about collagen seem to always circle around supplements; however, for one to have healthy skin, he or she needs to be well-nourished overall. There are several nutrients required for the body to be able to synthesise collagen.

These include proteins, vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants. One cannot hope to meet these needs by just taking some supplement, since there is nothing quite like having these essential nutrients from natural food sources.''

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The importance of food over a singular supplement

One of the greatest downsides of collagen supplements is the lack of a complete solution. When ingested, collagen peptides break down to form amino acids and will go wherever they're needed most in your body. You have no way of knowing that they'll make their way to the skin where they're needed.

Food, however, gives you the full deal. With protein, vitamin C, healthy fats, and antioxidants in one meal, the body can produce more collagen while also protecting it from destruction.

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Skin health from a broader perspective

Skin health is not attained by one particular element alone but rather an aggregate of many aspects, such as general nutrition, hydration, sleep, and even lifestyle factors. It is crucial to reduce excessive consumption of sugar as it can cause damage to the collagen structure by means of a process referred to as glycation. Hydration is also important when it comes to keeping the structure of the skin in good shape.