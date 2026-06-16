US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 16) criticised Israel for prolonging its fight against Hezbollah and suggested that Syria would be better placed to deal with the Iran-backed militant group. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump expressed frustration over the length of Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah and the growing civilian toll associated with the conflict. Referring to Syria’s leadership, Trump said “the man that’s running Syria now” is “very good with Hezbollah”.

The remarks come amid Israel’s years-long military campaign against Hezbollah, which Trump suggested had failed to achieve its objectives. Expressing concern over the human cost of the conflict, Trump said Israel had been fighting Hezbollah for “too long”, and that “too many people are being killed”.

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“You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they’re not all Hezbollah,” Trump said. During a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the summit, Trump also highlighted his support for Israel over the years. “Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other President was willing to do what I did,” Trump said.

While acknowledging what he described as a strong relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the Israeli leader needed to show greater responsibility in dealing with Lebanon. “Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” Trump said. “I am not happy with the way Israel has handled itself with Lebanon and Hezbollah. They should have been able to do the job faster.”

According to CNN, Trump also said he had “suggested to Israel” that Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa should take the lead in confronting Hezbollah. CNN quoted the US president as saying that Al-Sharaa, whom he described as “a person that I put there”, should “take care of Hezbollah.”