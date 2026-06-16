/Erika Kirk to remove ‘kirk’ from her last name? This is the truth of viral claim

There is a speculation on the internet that Erika Kirk, the wife of Charlie Kirk, is planning to remove "Kirk" from her last name. A post was initially shared by an account on the social media platform X named Hoops Crave. “Erika Kirk has filed to legally remove ‘Kirk’ from her last name,” the post said. The claim was later amplified by many social media accounts.

Is the claim true?

The claim is false. No media outlets have reported that the claim is false. A fact-check by Grok said, “No, this is not real. No credible news, court records, or official sources show Erika Kirk filing to legally remove “Kirk” from her name. She is still publicly identified as Erika Kirk (widow of Charlie Kirk, who passed in 2025) in recent references including board appointments. The claim is an unverified social media rumor. The attached photos are just portraits of her and Charlie - no documents.”

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Before marriage, Erika Kirk was Erika Frantzve. She still goes by MrsErikaKirk on X and Instagram. Erika Kirk was appointed as the CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA. It was just days after Charlie was shot dead in Utah. The organisation said that Charlie had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in case he died.