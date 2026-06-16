Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Erika Kirk to remove ‘kirk’ from her last name? This is the truth of viral claim

Erika Kirk to remove ‘kirk’ from her last name? This is the truth of viral claim

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 19:01 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 19:02 IST
Erika Kirk to remove ‘kirk’ from her last name? This is the truth of viral claim

Erika Kirk, Turning Point CEO and widow of its founder Charlie Kirk, delivers a commencement address at Hillsdale College during the college's 174th commencement ceremony in Hillsdale, Michigan, on May 9, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Viral claims that Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO and widow of late founder Charlie Kirk, filed to legally drop "Kirk" from her name are entirely false and unverified social media rumours.

There is a speculation on the internet that Erika Kirk, the wife of Charlie Kirk, is planning to remove "Kirk" from her last name. A post was initially shared by an account on the social media platform X named Hoops Crave. “Erika Kirk has filed to legally remove ‘Kirk’ from her last name,” the post said. The claim was later amplified by many social media accounts.

Is the claim true?

The claim is false. No media outlets have reported that the claim is false. A fact-check by Grok said, “No, this is not real. No credible news, court records, or official sources show Erika Kirk filing to legally remove “Kirk” from her name. She is still publicly identified as Erika Kirk (widow of Charlie Kirk, who passed in 2025) in recent references including board appointments. The claim is an unverified social media rumor. The attached photos are just portraits of her and Charlie - no documents.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: When climate meets conflict: How two crises are reshaping global hunger | WION Decodes

Before marriage, Erika Kirk was Erika Frantzve. She still goes by MrsErikaKirk on X and Instagram. Erika Kirk was appointed as the CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA. It was just days after Charlie was shot dead in Utah. The organisation said that Charlie had previously expressed that he would want his wife to lead in case he died.

“In Ecclesiastes, King Solomon wrote that mankind is to be tested by God. Today we are facing such a test, yet we also know that God has prepared us with everything we need to overcome this ordeal,” Turning Point USA said in a statement at the time.

Trending Stories

Also read: US-Iran war ends - But did Trump achieve his ‘objectives’? WION Decodes

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics