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Trump says Netanyahu begged Obama to reject Iran deal, claims ex-US prez sided with Tehran

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 23:28 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 23:28 IST
Trump says Netanyahu begged Obama to reject Iran deal, claims ex-US prez sided with Tehran

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

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US President Trump claimed Israeli PM Netanyahu begged former President Obama to reject the 2015 Iran deal, accusing Obama of siding with Tehran while defending his own Middle East policies.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 16) claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "begged" former US President Barack Obama not to pursue the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, accusing Obama of siding with Tehran rather than Israel. Speaking during a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump defended the new agreement with Iran and contrasted it with the deal negotiated under the Obama administration.

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"This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Barack Obama's) deal was a road to nuclear weapons," Trump said. Referring to Netanyahu, Trump added, "Bibi came to Washington and begged, he begged Obama not to make that deal. And Obama was on the side of Iran, not Israel. And he made the deal. I terminated that deal."

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Trump also reiterated his support for Israel while suggesting that the United States had played a crucial role in ensuring the country's security. "Without me” or the US, "there would be no Israel," Trump said, adding that Israel would have been "blown up a long time ago" had he not intervened. At the same time, the US president expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's handling of the conflict involving Hezbollah and the situation in Lebanon.

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Trump said he had enjoyed a strong relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but added that "now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon." Describing the state of Lebanon, Trump said: "Lebanon...was a country....Now it's just terrible. I'm not happy with the way Israel has handled itself with Lebanon and Hezbollah."

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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