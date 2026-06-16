/Trump says Netanyahu begged Obama to reject Iran deal, claims ex-US prez sided with Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 16) claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "begged" former US President Barack Obama not to pursue the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, accusing Obama of siding with Tehran rather than Israel. Speaking during a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump defended the new agreement with Iran and contrasted it with the deal negotiated under the Obama administration.

"This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Barack Obama's) deal was a road to nuclear weapons," Trump said. Referring to Netanyahu, Trump added, "Bibi came to Washington and begged, he begged Obama not to make that deal. And Obama was on the side of Iran, not Israel. And he made the deal. I terminated that deal."

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Trump also reiterated his support for Israel while suggesting that the United States had played a crucial role in ensuring the country's security. "Without me” or the US, "there would be no Israel," Trump said, adding that Israel would have been "blown up a long time ago" had he not intervened. At the same time, the US president expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's handling of the conflict involving Hezbollah and the situation in Lebanon.