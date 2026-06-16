/B-52 vs Tupolev Tu-95 "Bear-G": Comparing technical profile of US and Russia strategic bombers

Range has always been a defining feature of strategic bombers, and both aircraft excel in this area. The B-52 can fly more than 14,080 kilometres without refuelling, enabling it to conduct long-range missions across the globe. The Tu-95 slightly surpasses it with an approximate range of 15,125 kilometres. This extended endurance allows Russia to conduct strategic patrols near NATO airspace. Both bombers can further extend their operational reach through aerial refuelling, making them effective tools for global power projection.