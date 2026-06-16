/Qatar aims to restore 80% of LNG production within two months after Hormuz reopening

Qatar is planning to rapidly restore its LNG export capacity once the Strait of Hormuz opens. According to a Bloomberg report, which cites people familiar with the matter, to state that state-owned Qatar Energy has informed buyers of a phased ramp-up following a newly brokered US-Iran diplomatic agreement. It could restore about 50 per cent of its production capacity within a month after safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The development comes as the US and Iran are planning to sign an MoU to end the war. The report suggests that Qatar will be able to restore 80 per cent of its production capacity within two months, but it would take almost a year to establish the remaining capacity. All this, of course, is conditional on the US-Iran MoU leading to a conclusive peace deal.

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Iranian strike on Ras Lafan

Iranian drone and missile strikes on energy infrastructure in the region have damaged Qatar’s key LNG liquefaction complex, Ras Laffan. It is the world's largest LNG liquefaction facility. Qatar was forced to close its operation following the Iranian attack in March. It was responsible for one-fifth of the global supply in 2025. It remained non-operational for nearly 3 months. According to Bloomberg, Qatar Energy had been engaged in maintenance and equipment testing since April to ensure the quick resumption of operations. : The restoration plans are moving faster than industry analysts projected, triggering an immediate 6 per cent drop in European benchmark gas prices.

Hormuz to open by Friday

US President Donald Trump has said that Hormuz will be “completely open” by Friday, as an interim agreement is due to be signed in Switzerland. However, his European allies remain sceptical, and US officials also claim that mines would need to be removed before the resumption of usual traffic. The breakthrough deal lifts the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, permanently ends hostilities between the two sides, and opens the chokepoint toll-free.