/'Fix the leak, not the app': Internet reacts to Telegram ban before NEET re-exam

The Centre has temporarily restricted access to Telegram across India following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA), in a move aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. According to the NTA, access to the messaging platform will remain restricted until June 22, while Telegram has also been directed to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

The agency said the message-editing function had allegedly been misused in previous instances to fabricate evidence of examination paper leaks. It claimed that channel administrators were able to edit previously posted messages and replace attached files while retaining the original timestamps, creating the impression that question papers had been leaked before an examination.

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The NTA further alleged that several Telegram channels operating under names such as "PAPER LEAKED NEET", "Re-NEET 2026" and "Private Mafia" were attempting to mislead aspirants by falsely claiming they could provide access to the NEET question paper.

The decision has triggered widespread debate online, with many social media users questioning whether blocking a messaging platform addresses the root causes of examination security breaches.

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Among those reacting to the move was whistleblower Nisarga Adhikary, who previously highlighted discrepancies in the examination system.

"Can't stop paper leaks, ends up blocking telegram," Adhikary wrote on social media.

He added, "Blocking telegram totally isn't even possible, telegram is designed in such a way which easily allows people to use proxies and other methods of circumvention."

Several users echoed similar concerns, arguing that the restriction focuses on the medium through which leak claims circulate rather than the source of potential leaks.