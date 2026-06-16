/‘A joke, politically immature’: DMK blames Rahul Gandhi for split with Congress, weakening opposition

Tamil Nadu’s erstwhile ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, mocking the Congress leader as “a joke” and calling him “politically immature” while also accusing him of “weakening” the opposition alliance. The DMK attack follows the split in its years-old alliance with the Congress party after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, when the INC announced an alliance with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

DMK alleged in its official mouthpiece Murasoli that the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national parliamentary elections, but it works to undermine them during state-level assembly polls.

“In state after state where assembly elections are held, Congress has done everything possible to prevent fellow INDIA bloc partners from coming to power. Yet, when parliamentary elections arrive, it seeks their support in the name of fighting the BJP,” the mouthpiece said.

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‘Congress jumped ship the minute they saw a shiny new toy’

In a simultaneous attack, the DMK’s IT said in a post on X that the Congress “jumped ship the minute they saw a shiny new toy.”

“We carried the INC on our shoulders when they were fighting for their political survival, only for them to jump ship the second they saw a shiny new toy. It just proves that the “brother” hasn’t grown up at all; he’s still a massive joke.”

“Don’t come running back to us when the tide turns. Good luck surviving!” the DMK IT cell added.

Murasoli also took exception to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks following the INDIA bloc meeting and alleged that it was the Congress leader himself who had contributed to divisions among opposition parties.

‘Rahul Gandhi is now lecturing, but who weakened unity in various states’

Murasoli accused Rahul Gandhi of preaching opposition unity while allegedly undermining it. Referring to his comments on coalition partners, the editorial said, “Rahul Gandhi is lecturing on unity. But who weakened that unity in various states?”

The attacks came after a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu as the Congress, which won five Assembly seats as part of the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly elections, quit and joined the Vijay-led TVK government as a coalition partner.

The DMK recently boycotted an INDIA bloc meeting, saying it would not participate in a meeting convened by Congress, though it would continue to support issues raised by other opposition parties in the alliance.

The editorial also referred to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism by Left parties in Kerala. It recalled that Communist leaders had strongly objected when during election campaigns, Rahul Gandhi demanded the arrest of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and accused the Left Democratic Front government of having a secret understanding with the BJP.

Rahul’s attacks prompted Left leaders to question whether Congress was more interested in targeting its allies than taking on the BJP.

‘Rahul’s political approach repeatedly created friction in opposition alliance’

The editorial argued that Rahul Gandhi’s political approach had repeatedly created friction within the opposition alliance.

It also mocked Rahul Gandhi’s recent assurances to alliance partners, asking whether such promises would be trusted after the Congress’ conduct in Tamil Nadu.

Murasoli blamed Rahul Gandhi’s “political immaturity” and lack of consistency for the growing friction within the INDIA bloc and said that opposition parties are now increasingly directing their criticism at Congress rather than the BJP.

However, Congress sources rejected the allegations, maintaining that the party had acted in accordance with the people’s verdict in Tamil Nadu.

“The Congress respected the people’s mandate in Tamil Nadu,” a party source said, dismissing suggestions that the party had undermined either the DMK or the INDIA bloc.