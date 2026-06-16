/From pools to construction sites, BMC cracks down to save Mumbai’s remaining water

Mumbai: With water levels in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai dropping to a critical 10.35% of the total capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a fresh set of stringent water conservation measures that will come into effect from June 17, 2026. The move comes amid a delayed monsoon and growing concerns over the impact of El Niño on rainfall patterns.

Mumbai has already been facing a 10% water cut since May 15, but civic officials say additional restrictions have now become necessary to ensure the remaining water stock lasts until substantial monsoon inflows reach the reservoirs.

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Under the new restrictions, all water connections provided for construction activities will be temporarily disconnected, while new water connections for construction projects will remain suspended until further orders. Water supply to swimming pools will also be halted.

The BMC has further ordered a 20% reduction in water supply to industrial establishments, commercial establishments and sports clubs. Water supplied to aerated-water and packaged drinking-water bottling units will be restricted to the minimum required for workers’ drinking needs.

Public institutions and organisations have been directed to maximise the use of tanker water, borewell water and treated sewage water for non-potable purposes. The civic body has specifically advised the use of borewell water for vehicle washing, gardening, park maintenance and road cleaning, while major agencies such as the Railways, Navy, HPCL, BPCL, MIDC and BPT have been encouraged to reuse treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants for operational requirements.

The latest measures come as Mumbai faces one of its most challenging pre-monsoon periods in recent years. Just two weeks ago, the city’s reservoirs were holding around 15.6% of their capacity. The rapid decline has intensified concerns over water security if rainfall remains below normal in the coming weeks.

The BMC has warned that the new restrictions will be strictly enforced and that stringent action will be taken against individuals or establishments found wasting potable water. Civic officials say the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether Mumbai can avoid even tougher water rationing measures later this season.