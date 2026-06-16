/Three arrested by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch for alleged NEET exam scams and fraud

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals from Rajasthan and Bihar for their alleged involvement in fraudulent activities and scams connected to the NEET examination. During a media briefing, Sharad Singhal, the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, detailed the operation. He revealed that two of the suspects were arrested in Rajasthan. These individuals were operating social media channels where they falsely claimed to possess and have the ability to sell question papers for the upcoming NEET re-examination.

The Joint Commissioner explicitly clarified that no official examination papers had actually been leaked. Instead, the suspects were utilising misleading advertisements across social media platforms as a deceptive tactic to dupe anxious students.

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Meanwhile, the third suspect was taken into custody in Bihar. This individual was running a completely separate fraudulent scheme that specifically targeted NEET candidates. The scam involved cheating students by falsely promising them refunds on their examination fees.