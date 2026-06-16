Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Three arrested by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch for alleged NEET exam scams and fraud

Three arrested by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch for alleged NEET exam scams and fraud

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 19:47 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 19:47 IST
Three arrested by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch for alleged NEET exam scams and fraud

Ahmedabad cyber crime branch arrests three over alleged NEET exam scams Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in widespread fraud and running scams related to the NEET exam. Read about the ongoing investigation and crackdown on examination malpractice.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals from Rajasthan and Bihar for their alleged involvement in fraudulent activities and scams connected to the NEET examination. During a media briefing, Sharad Singhal, the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, detailed the operation. He revealed that two of the suspects were arrested in Rajasthan. These individuals were operating social media channels where they falsely claimed to possess and have the ability to sell question papers for the upcoming NEET re-examination.

The Joint Commissioner explicitly clarified that no official examination papers had actually been leaked. Instead, the suspects were utilising misleading advertisements across social media platforms as a deceptive tactic to dupe anxious students.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: NEET aspirant posing as fake Brigadier walks into Army trap in UP, arrested – Here’s what happened

Meanwhile, the third suspect was taken into custody in Bihar. This individual was running a completely separate fraudulent scheme that specifically targeted NEET candidates. The scam involved cheating students by falsely promising them refunds on their examination fees.

Also read: Paper leak, re-NEET and trauma: What's the mental cost of India's medical entrance exam crisis

Trending Stories

Law enforcement authorities have indicated that the investigation is far from over. A deeper probe into the broader network of these interstate fraudsters is currently underway as police work to uncover the full extent of the scams and identify any potential accomplices.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics