/China's rare-earth export value jumps 45% despite modest growth in volume

China's rare-earth export quantity has increased only 2.2 per cent year-on-year during the first five months of 2026; however, export value increased 44.9 per cent, showing significantly higher prices and broader global demand for the strategic minerals. China has exported 25,378 tonnes of rare-earth ore, metals and compounds during January-May 2026, as compared with nearly 24,832 tonnes in the corresponding period last year, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs of China. However, the export value rose sharply to USD 243.63 million, which marks an increase up to 44.9 per cent over the year-ago period.



In May 2026 alone, China exported 5,490.4 tonnes of rare-earth ore, metals and compounds, which stood with a shipments reaching value of USD 63.08 million. Customs data showed that export volumes remained relatively unchanged, but the value of exports rose significantly, highlighting the growing strategic importance of rare earth materials in industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, advanced electronics and defence manufacturing.

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Beijing's domination over rare-earth production in the world

China continues to dominate global rare-earth production and processing, supplying critical materials essential for a broad range of high-tech and clean-energy applications. The figures come at a time when governments and industries worldwide are intensifying efforts to secure reliable rare-earth supplies, diversify procurement sources and reduce reliance on highly concentrated supply chains.