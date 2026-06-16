Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /WATCH | Modi meets Trump on G7 sidelines in first in-person interaction since 2025

WATCH | Modi meets Trump on G7 sidelines in first in-person interaction since 2025

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 20:16 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 20:17 IST
WATCH | Modi meets Trump on G7 sidelines in first in-person interaction since 2025

Modi meets Trump on G7 sidelines in first in-person interaction since 2025 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Indian Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump met at the G7 Summit in France, marking their first in-person interaction since 2025 amid efforts to navigate bilateral trade strains.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged a warm handshake at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Monday (June 16), marking their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months amid efforts to navigate recent strains in bilateral relations. Visuals from the summit venue showed Modi greeting Trump with a smile as leaders assembled for the gathering hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders briefly interacted before taking their seats alongside other world leaders, although the trademark Modi-Trump embrace seen during previous meetings was absent.

Also read: FBI foiled plot to attack UFC event at White House with explosive drones

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The meeting was their first in-person interaction since Modi's visit to Washington in February 2025, shortly after Trump began his second term as US president. Their engagement comes against the backdrop of recent tensions in India-US ties linked to developments surrounding Operation Sindoor and US tariffs on Indian goods.

Modi arrived in Evian for a two-day visit to participate in the summit, marking his seventh consecutive appearance at the G7 gathering. India's continued presence at the forum reflects its growing role in discussions on major global challenges despite not being a member of the grouping.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with key leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Later in the day, Modi is also expected to attend a gala dinner hosted by Macron for participating leaders.

Also read: When climate meets conflict: How two crises are reshaping global hunger

Trending Stories

According to the summit agenda, discussions are expected to centre on global economic stability, energy security, artificial intelligence, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and broader geopolitical developments.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics