/WATCH | Modi meets Trump on G7 sidelines in first in-person interaction since 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged a warm handshake at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Monday (June 16), marking their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months amid efforts to navigate recent strains in bilateral relations. Visuals from the summit venue showed Modi greeting Trump with a smile as leaders assembled for the gathering hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders briefly interacted before taking their seats alongside other world leaders, although the trademark Modi-Trump embrace seen during previous meetings was absent.

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The meeting was their first in-person interaction since Modi's visit to Washington in February 2025, shortly after Trump began his second term as US president. Their engagement comes against the backdrop of recent tensions in India-US ties linked to developments surrounding Operation Sindoor and US tariffs on Indian goods.

Modi arrived in Evian for a two-day visit to participate in the summit, marking his seventh consecutive appearance at the G7 gathering. India's continued presence at the forum reflects its growing role in discussions on major global challenges despite not being a member of the grouping.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with key leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Later in the day, Modi is also expected to attend a gala dinner hosted by Macron for participating leaders.