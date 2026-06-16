/France hails ‘extremely strong’ strategic partnership with India amid G7 talks

Évian-les-Bains: France and India enjoy an “extremely strong” strategic partnership spanning technology, culture and military cooperation, a senior French diplomat said on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in high-level talks during the G7 summit in France.

Pascal Confavreux, spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry, told WION’s Sidhant Sibal that the relationship has been underscored by frequent high-level contacts, including President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to PM Modi for the G7 Summit. The Indian leader will also attend the VivaTech innovation summit in Paris following the G7 gathering.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mr Confavreux said, “This shows actually a very high level of quality of bilateral relations.” He described the ties as a “strategic bilateral partnership which is extremely, extremely strong in different fields, tech, culture, but also military cooperation.”

France has repeatedly highlighted the value of its defence relationship with India, which includes major deals for Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines.

Discussions at the G7, hosted by France, focused heavily on correcting global economic imbalances. Mr Confavreux said leaders were seeking consensus on diagnostics before addressing solutions to protect economies worldwide. The ongoing crisis in West Asia dominated talks, particularly the disruption of key trade routes. “The situation of the closure of the trade routes is affecting all our economies,” he noted.

“It’s affecting European and French economies… It’s affecting Asian and Indian economies a lot with the rise, of course, of oil prices, but also a problem of access to goods… fertilisers.”

On the diplomatic front, Mr Confavreux welcomed the recent US-Iran agreement reached just before the G7 Summit.