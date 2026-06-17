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'As long as PM Modi is the leader, India will play big role in everything,' says Trump at bilateral meeting with Indian PM

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 19:52 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 20:53 IST
'As long as PM Modi is the leader, India will play big role in everything,' says Trump at bilateral meeting with Indian PM

US President Donald Trump and PM Modi hold a bilateral meeting Photograph: (ANI)

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US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday (June 17) with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that India always plays a big role in every decision at the international level. 

US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 17), said that India always plays a major role in international decision-making and will continue to do so as long as Modi remains the country's leader.

The American president described the Indian prime minister as a "very tough negotiator". He said Modi is one of the "toughest negotiators".

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"You look at this man. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel. But actually he's tough," Trump said.

Responding to WION's question on how he would reassure the people of India after some of his decisions had caused difficulties in the country, Trump said that India has a great friend in the White House.

"I don't know where there might have been trouble. I don't think so. I can tell you everyone here loves India. They have tremendous respect for this man [PM Modi]," the American president added.

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‘If they were attacked, we'd be there to help them'

Trump also reaffirmed strong defence ties between America and India, saying Washington would stand by New Delhi in the event of an attack while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking about bilateral security cooperation during a joint briefing, Trump said the relationship between the two countries remained robust despite the absence of a formal defence treaty.

Also read: 'As long as PM Modi is leader, India will play big role in everything': Trump

"I think it is a great relationship... We don't have a contract...but if they were attacked, we'd be there to help them," Trump said. "If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there. Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure," Trump added.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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