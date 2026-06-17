US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 17), said that India always plays a major role in international decision-making and will continue to do so as long as Modi remains the country's leader.

The American president described the Indian prime minister as a "very tough negotiator". He said Modi is one of the "toughest negotiators".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"You look at this man. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel. But actually he's tough," Trump said.

Responding to WION's question on how he would reassure the people of India after some of his decisions had caused difficulties in the country, Trump said that India has a great friend in the White House.

"I don't know where there might have been trouble. I don't think so. I can tell you everyone here loves India. They have tremendous respect for this man [PM Modi]," the American president added.

‘If they were attacked, we'd be there to help them'

Trump also reaffirmed strong defence ties between America and India, saying Washington would stand by New Delhi in the event of an attack while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking about bilateral security cooperation during a joint briefing, Trump said the relationship between the two countries remained robust despite the absence of a formal defence treaty.