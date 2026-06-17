/‘Mutual trust most strategic asset today, world suffers from shortage of trust’: PM Modi to G7 leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a pointed message on the increasing trust deficit in geopolitics at the G7 Summit and said that the biggest challenge for the world today is not a lack of resources but a lack of trust between nations.

Addressing the Outreach Session on ‘Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity’ in Evian, PM Modi, seated right next to President Donald Trump, said, “Today, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources; it suffers from a shortage of trust. And the future of our partnerships depends on building this trust.”

“Today, the most vital strategic asset is not a mineral, a technology, or a market, but mutual trust,” the PM added.

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“Trust that technology and supply chains will be used for the global good rather than as weapons. Trust that opportunities for development will not be confined to a select few nations. Trust that global institutions will be capable of fulfilling the aspirations of all countries.”

‘We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure’

Referring to the deaths of Indian civilians during the Middle East conflict, Modi said it must be ensured that maritime routes remain secure and the seafarers can perform their duties without fear.

PM Modi said the conflict had inflicted significant human and economic costs on countries across the region.

“We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives,” PM Modi said.

It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect nations through global maritime trade, he further said and added, “We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear.”

‘Global cooperation being undermined by narrow national interests’

Modi further said that global cooperation was being undermined by narrow national interests, even as countries face increasingly interconnected challenges on energy, food security, etc.

Referring to the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the crisis exposed weaknesses in global solidarity and raised questions about the reliability of international cooperation during emergencies. In such times, the importance of partnerships naturally grows. However, partnerships succeed only when trust lies at their core.

“The trust built over decades through the contributions of several generations is now being undermined. The COVID-19 pandemic held up a mirror to us, exposing how hollow the claims of trust and solidarity often were, PM Modi said.

‘India’s policies guided by a people-centric approach’

Modi emphasised that India’s domestic and international policies have been guided by a people-centric approach and referred to the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” — welfare and happiness for all.

The PM added that India’s development experience shows that growth becomes sustainable and effective when it is aligned with people’s aspirations and that this principle also forms the foundation of the country’s international partnerships also.

“The true test of partnership is not what we build for others, but what we enable others to build for themselves,” he added.

PM Modi pointed to several initiatives launched by New Delhi, including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFE and the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. He also recalled India’s assistance to countries during times of crisis.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries,” he said.