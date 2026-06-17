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‘If they were attacked, we'd be there to help them,' Trump reaffirms defence ties with India

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 20:46 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 20:54 IST
‘If they were attacked, we'd be there to help them,' Trump reaffirms defence ties with India

Trump with PM Modi at bilateral briefing. Photograph: (ANI)

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President Donald Trump reaffirmed strong US-India defence ties, declaring Washington would support New Delhi if attacked, while strongly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during their bilateral briefing.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 17) reaffirmed strong defence ties between the United States and India, saying Washington would stand by New Delhi in the event of an attack while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking about bilateral security cooperation during a joint briefing, Trump said the relationship between the two countries remained robust despite the absence of a formal defence treaty.

"I think it is a great relationship... We don't have a contract...but if they were attacked, we'd be there to help them," Trump said.

Also read: 'As long as PM Modi is leader, India will play big role in everything': Trump

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Referring to the Indian PM, the US president said Washington would support India under his leadership, before joking that the situation might be different under a future leader.

"If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there. Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure," Trump remarked.

Also read: ‘Disruptive sleep pattern causes 20-30% decline in cognitive skills’: Dr Bagai

Trump further underlined his confidence in Modi's leadership, adding, "If they are attacked and he [PM Modi] is the leader, we are going to be there to help."

‘As long as PM Modi is the leader’

Trump further said that India always plays a major role in international decision-making and will continue to do so as long as Modi remains the country's leader. The American president described the Indian prime minister as a "very tough negotiator". He said Modi is one of the "toughest negotiators".

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Also read: ‘Disruptive sleep pattern causes 20-30% decline in cognitive skills’: Dr Bagai

"You look at this man. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel. But actually he's tough," Trump said.

Responding to WION's question on how he would reassure the people of India after some of his decisions had caused difficulties in the country, Trump said that India has a great friend in the White House.

"I don't know where there might have been trouble. I don't think so. I can tell you everyone here loves India. They have tremendous respect for this man [PM Modi]," the American president added.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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