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South Korea wants Trump’s intervention in nuclear issue with North Korea. Details inside

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 22:37 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 22:38 IST
South Korea wants Trump’s intervention in nuclear issue with North Korea. Details inside

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung poses with Italy's Prime Minister after a meeting at The Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome on June 12, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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At the G7 Summit, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged US President Donald Trump to lead peaceful diplomatic efforts to resolve North Korea’s nuclear issue, mirroring his recent Middle East peace mediation.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has appealed to US President Donald Trump to help advance dialogue with North Korea and work towards resolving issues surrounding Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, according to Lee’s office. The request came during a brief exchange between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on Tuesday (June 16), where South Korea attended as a guest nation. According to a statement from Lee’s office, the South Korean president asked Trump to “take the lead in the peaceful resolution of the North Korean issue, just as he resolved the Middle East war.”

The conversation took place during a group photo session at the summit, highlighting Seoul’s continued interest in reviving diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang amid heightened regional tensions. The appeal follows a social media post by Trump earlier this week in which he shared a photograph of himself walking alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their 2018 summit in Singapore. The image prompted speculation about Washington’s future approach towards North Korea.

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South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said the post appeared to signal Trump’s willingness to refocus attention on North Korea once the conflict involving Iran comes to an end. Chung described the post as a “positive signal”.

Trump met Kim three times during his first term in office in an effort to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons programme. However, those talks ultimately failed to produce a lasting agreement on denuclearisation. Since then, Kim has strengthened ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emerging as a key ally of Moscow in its war against Ukraine. North Korea has also accelerated its military build-up while rejecting efforts by Seoul to improve inter-Korean relations.

Also read: ‘If I don't like it, we'll go back to dropping bombs on their heads’: Trump warns Iran if peace deal fails

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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