US President Donald Trump heaped praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press briefing on Wednesday (June 17), describing him as both a formidable negotiator and a trusted partner, as the two leaders sought to project a united front following bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The meeting marked the first face-to-face interaction between Trump and Modi in 16 months and underscored the continued strength of the India-US relationship despite differences on certain regional issues.

Reflecting on his previous visit to India, Trump recalled the massive crowds that greeted him and highlighted what he described as the deep bond between the two countries.

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“We had a great visit last time in India. We opened up that new stadium, and it seated about 150,000, and there were 250,000 people outside and another 100,000 on the grass. The relationship we have built is truly fantastic," Trump said.

The US President used the anecdote to emphasise the enduring people-to-people connection between India and the United States, while also highlighting the close personal relationship he shares with Modi.

In one of the most striking moments of the press conference, Trump praised Modi's negotiating skills, combining humour with admiration as he spoke about the Indian Prime Minister standing beside him.