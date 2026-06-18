As artificial intelligence companies race to build larger models and more powerful data centres, another challenge is moving into focus: climate impact. Anthropic, one of the world's leading AI startups, has joined Frontier, a carbon removal initiative that funds technologies designed to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The move makes Anthropic the first pure AI company to join the group and comes alongside a new $915 million funding commitment that pushes Frontier's total pledged funding to $1.8 billion.

The announcement is attracting attention because AI companies are facing increasing scrutiny over their energy consumption, data centre expansion and environmental footprint.

Why Anthropic's decision matters

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Anthropic's membership is significant for one reason in particular. The company behind the Claude AI assistant has largely stayed away from major climate-related commitments until now. Unlike some large technology firms, Anthropic has not yet released a public sustainability report. The company has previously supported an "all of the above" energy strategy, a position often associated with using a broad mix of energy sources rather than relying exclusively on renewable power. Its decision to join Frontier therefore represents its first major climate-focused initiative. For observers of the AI industry, it may signal a shift in how AI companies approach environmental concerns as demand for computing power continues to grow.

What Frontier actually does

Frontier was launched by technology companies including Google, Stripe and Shopify to help scale the carbon removal industry.

Its role is relatively simple. The organisation identifies and evaluates companies developing carbon removal technologies and then signs long-term contracts to purchase carbon removal credits from projects it believes can succeed. Those credits allow participating companies to offset some of their emissions while supporting the development of technologies that could help reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide. Since launching in 2022, Frontier has committed nearly $700 million across more than 50 projects and contracted the removal of around 1.8 million tonnes of carbon. The organisation has supported a range of technologies, including direct air capture, enhanced rock weathering, bio-oil and ocean-based carbon removal methods.

Why carbon removal is becoming more important

Climate scientists have repeatedly argued that cutting emissions alone may not be enough. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, carbon dioxide removal technologies are likely to play a role in achieving global net-zero emissions targets. The challenge is that the industry remains relatively small and expensive. Many companies want to reduce their carbon footprint but struggle to find reliable large-scale carbon removal providers.

That is where Frontier hopes to make a difference. The organisation acts as a shared platform that helps companies support emerging carbon removal technologies while reducing investment risks.

Frontier is becoming more selective