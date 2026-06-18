/After UK, UAE imposes Social Media ban on under-15s, becomes first Arab nation to do so

Days after the UK, the United Arab Emirates also announced to ban social media for children under 15 on Thursday, becoming the first nation in the Arab world. The UAE has joined a growing group of countries, including Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey and several European countries that have also cracked down on teen use of social media.



A cabinet resolution stated that Social media platforms will have to maintain surveillance and disable accounts created by under-15s or risk being blocked, giving them a 12-month transition timeframe. "The resolution sets the minimum age for social media use at 15 years," the official WAM news agency said, citing the cabinet resolution. "Children below this age are prohibited from creating, using, or operating personal accounts on social media platforms," the agency added.



These nations followed suit after Australia began a world-first social media bar for under-16s in December 2025. The bans were followed after getting inspired by rising concerns over mental health, cyber-bullying, a lack of physical activity, online predators and addictive behaviour. Critics argue that such restrictions are difficult to implement effectively, may limit children's opportunities for social interaction, and could push online activity into less visible digital spaces where oversight becomes more challenging.

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Full ban or partial ban?

The UAE's resolution aligns with broader international efforts to strengthen online child safety. Under the rules, children are prohibited from accessing the full range of social media functions, including interacting with others, posting content, commenting, sharing material, joining public groups, participating in open channels, or engaging in large-scale interactive communities.



Teenagers aged 15 and 16 may still use social media, but only under stricter safeguards, such as content controls and limits on screen time. Regulatory authorities overseeing media and telecommunications are empowered to take enforcement action against platforms that fail to comply.



Possible measures include issuing warnings, imposing partial or complete platform bans, and applying administrative penalties where necessary. The resolution also places responsibility on parents and caregivers to prevent children from accessing social media or bypassing age-verification systems, stating that parental permission does not exempt users from the rules.