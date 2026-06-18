/Telegram being used for carrying out cyberattacks, circulating child porn, drug trade: Govt tells Delhi High Court

The Central government has told the Delhi High Court that the messaging platform Telegram’s privacy and anonymity features have made it particularly attractive to criminal networks, due to which the app has become the “new dark web” and is being exploited for illegal activities like terrorism, child exploitation, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and financial fraud as it helps evade law enforcement.

The Centre alleged in its court submission that Telegram has become a platform for the circulation of leaked examination papers such as NEET, cyber fraud, terrorism-linked propaganda, child sexual exploitation material, drug trafficking and financial crimes.

‘Telegram has become the new dark web’

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“Telegram has become the new dark web, linking threat actors. Criminals have rapidly adopted Telegram to post links on channels that connect to dark web forums through deep web links, making it hard for authorities to track and attribute criminals,” the Centre said.

The affidavit filed by the government says that Telegram’s privacy and anonymity features have made it particularly attractive for crime and criminal networks, as users can hide their phone numbers and Telegram IDs through privacy settings, making it difficult for investigators to establish the real identities behind accounts.

“It has been observed that Telegram is being exploited for illegal activities including drug trafficking, cybercrime, extremism, terrorism, child exploitation, and cyber scams and frauds, primarily due to privacy features,” the affidavit said.

The Centre flagged its concerns after its decision to temporarily block Telegram’s operations in India ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. Telegram has challenged the blocking in the Delhi High Court.

Telegram groups, channels being used to circulate extremist, radical content

The government also alleged that Telegram groups and channels are being used to circulate extremist and radical content, alleging terror organisations are using them to spread violent propaganda and misinformation.

The Centre also alleged that the platform is being used in academic fraud, citing its use in the circulation of leaked examination papers, including NEET-related materials.

Fraudsters create fake accounts using false identities to carry out financial scams, publish data breaches and coordinate cyber offences, the affidavit said.

Some Telegram channels and groups have been circulating Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) and such content remains a major concern for enforcement agencies monitoring online platforms.

It also flagged the alleged use of Telegram channels for the sale and purchase of mule bank accounts, which are used to receive and transfer proceeds of cybercrime and money laundering operations.

The Centre also alleged that Telegram channels are widely used to distribute pirated movies, web series and other copyrighted content, causing losses to content creators and raising intellectual property concerns.