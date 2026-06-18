/Outrage in Pakistan after 18-year-old woman dies following repeated sexual assault by employer’s son and driver

The rape of an 18-year-old has shaken Pakistan, who died after being forced to undergo an abortion by the perpetrators. Ayesha was a housemaid at a house in Lahore where she was raped multiple times by the owner's son and his driver, court records show. The girl got pregnant and was forcefully given abortion pills, after which her condition deteriorated. She went to the hospital several times and ultimately passed away. Ayesha's story remained hidden for months and only came to light after she spoke from the hospital in a video, accusing the man and his driver of sexually assaulting her several times throughout the year, local media reported.

Ayesha learnt she was pregnant in November last year. Her employers forced her to terminate the pregnancy, and reportedly took her to a private clinic. But the abortion affected her health, and she fell ill many times. Ayesha died on May 26 after returning to the hospital in Lahore. Just before she died, Ayesha gave a statement to the police in which she revealed the abuse she suffered in the house. She recalled her ordeal on video, which went viral after she passed away. Both men and the accused's father are being investigated for gang rape and murder. The driver has been remanded in custody, while the man and his son have been granted bail. The staff at the private clinic where the girl underwent the abortion are also being investigated.

Ayesha accused the men of raping her on several occasions, as per the court documents. She told his employer's wife that she was not menstruating, and she was made to take a pregnancy test. It came back positive, after which she was forced to take abortion pills. She fell sick and returned to her hometown of Faisalabad. She kept getting worse, and her parents took her to a local clinic. Doctors confirmed she was still pregnant. Ayesha's family contacted her employers, who told them to bring her back to Lahore.

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Ayesha revealed the horrors in a video before dying