/Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skip key party meet raising speculations of a split

After Trinamool Congress of Mamata Benerjee, the Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra seems to be heading for a split as only only three Lok Sabha MPs of the party turned up for the parliamentary party meeting on Thursday. Six of them did not attend the meeting making the split in the party virtually official.

Lok Sabha floor leader Arvind Sawant, chief whip Anil Desai, and Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje were the only ones to be present in the meeting.

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The rebel are Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, MP Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, and Hingoli MP Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

Absent members to be sent notice?

After the meeting, Anil Desai said that a notice will be served to absent members.

"Notice will be served (to MPs who didn't attend the meeting). They will be asked why they didn't attend the meeting despite a whip being issued in this regard," said Desai.

According to various media reports, the rebel MPs in a letter submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have sought to merge with the Shinde-led Sena.

'Deviated from Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles'

The speaker's office as reported wants the physical appearance of some of the MPs for verification which is "expected to happen in the coming days".

Patil, Wakchaure, and Ashtikar on Wednesday (June 17) had said they were not defecting, but their absence from the parliamentary party meeting raises speculation about joining the rebel camp.