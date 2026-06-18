/‘Fully justified response’: Zelensky blames Putin after massive strike on Moscow oil refinery | WATCH

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Jun 18) blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the conflict, saying that Russians must feel that “one man, Putin” is “waging this war”. This comes after Kyiv launched its largest drone attack on Moscow in years, striking a major oil refinery for the second time in a week and forcing evacuations of the country’s largest airport.

“The main thing is that the people of Russia begin to feel that it is one man, Putin, who is waging this war, while ordinary people pay the price for everything,” Zelensky told reporters.

Videos from the Ukrainain drone attacks on the Russian capital showed massive fires and thick columns of smoke over the Moscow skyline. The strikes came at a time when Putin hosted Southeast Asian leaders at Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the central city of Kazan, about 700 kilometres (435 miles) east of the capital.

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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, “Several drones managed to reach the MNPZ (Moscow Oil Refinery).” He did not specify the damage to the facility. Another drone crased in an apartment building in the Moscow region district of Zhukovsky. Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said that rone debris also triggered a fire at a shopping centre near the capital’s suburbs.

‘Fully justified response’

In a post on X, Zelensky said that the attack was a “fully justified response” to the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. In the attack, Ukrainian forces struck the Moscow oil refinery. Attacks also targeted the Rostov region and “temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.”

“Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Zelensky said of the attack.

He added, “This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine.”