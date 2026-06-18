/‘Unfair for them not to have some’: Trump says Iran can have ballistic missiles as peace deal takes effect

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 17) said that Iran should be allowed to keep some of its ballistic missiles shortly before the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East came into effect. He made the remarks during a press conference at the G7 summit in France.

“I’m saying that if other countries have them, it’s a little bit unfair for them not to have some,” Trump told reporters in Paris.

“A ballistic missile is not the same thing as what we’re talking about when we talk nuclear, but if Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and they all have some, I would say in relative proportion, I think it’s okay. That’s what I mean,” he added.

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Shortly after making the remarks, the US and Iran signed a digital memorandum of understanding, implementing a 60-day ceasefire to end the war in the Middle East.

Destroying Iran’s missile program was among the objectives for Israel when it launched a war with the US against the Islamic Republic on February 28. Washington has also insisted that Iran was using its missile program as a shield so that other nations cannot stop it from building a nuclear weapon.

However, Trump’s latest remarks mark a shift in stance, although he added that the program would be among the discussions in the 60-day period, which began after the MoU came into effect. The 14-point memorandum states that the US, Iran and their respective allies “declare an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

They undertake “not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.”

It also states that the US will remove its forces positioned near the Iranian territory within 30 days after the final deal. Under the memorandum, Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz and allow safe passage of commercial vessels with no toll for 60 days.