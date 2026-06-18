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Crude oil prices fall more than 1% as US-Iran peace deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:55 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:59 IST
Crude oil prices fall more than 1% as US-Iran peace deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 1, 2026, vessels sail at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: (AFP)

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Oil prices fell more than 1% after the US and Iran signed an interim deal to end their conflict, with Tehran set to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore disrupted energy flows.

Oil prices slipped in early trading on Thursday (Jun 18) after the United States and Iran signed an interim deal to end the war in the Middle East. Shortly after the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Tehran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz “instantly” and the American blockade of Iranian ports will end “immediately”. The development would mark the end of the largest energy disruption in history that rattled oil prices and global markets.

As of 0005 GMT, Brent crude futures were down by 1.12 per cent, at $78.66 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell by 1.28 per cent to $75.81 a barrel.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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