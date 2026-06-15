/‘Very difficult guy’: Trump says Netanyahu nearly derailed US-Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu almost derailed a peace agreement between the United States and Iran. Trump made the remarks shortly after the peace deal was announced between Washington and Tehran to “permanently” end more than three months of conflict that has shaken the Middle East and disrupted global energy supply.

Speaking to The New York Times on Sunday (Jun 15), Trump called Netanyahu “a very difficult guy”, adding that Israel “should be very thankful” to the US for negotiating the peace deal with Iran.

“He’s a very difficult guy,” Trump said of Netanyahu.

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“And to be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn’t be around for two hours,” he said.

Trump added that if no final nuclear deal is reached with Tehran, the US would renew attacks on Iran and become “the guardian of the Middle East.”

US and Iran reach deal

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has played a key role as mediator, announce the agreement between the US and Iran. “With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony,” he said in a post on X.

Shortly after, Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran was “now complete”. In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president wrote, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!”

He added, “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Announcing the “permanent and immediate end to the war”l, Iran claimed victory in the war with the US. In a statement, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, “The enemy that had attacked to carry out its evil aims was defeated in all its aims and the Islamic Republic of Iran won great victories in the war.”