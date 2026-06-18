As the G7 Summit in France wrapped up, several unusual moments from the world leaders’ summit were caught on camera, going viral on social media. The talks at the high-level diplomatic event dominated several ongoing issues, including the Middle East tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war, trade, and technology. However, some unscripted remarks, light-hearted exchanges between leaders, and awkward gestures were not unseen. While many of them may seem just a casual moment on the surface, some even carry hidden objectives to shape global perspectives.

‘I’m the boss’: Trump

One of the most widely circulated clips features US President Donald Trump declaring “I’m the boss,” as he walks into a room full of leaders. Trump, who never misses a moment to assert his power, delivered the blunt remarks in a joking manner. The moment drew attention, with social media users also slamming him as he arrived at the summit late.

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In a gathering that usually emphasises cooperation, his assertion of authority stood out. While aligning with his European allies on Ukraine, Trump’s remarks created a sense of assertiveness and individualistic appearance.

‘Melodi’: Soft power moment goes viral

Amid a tense geopolitical landscape, a light exchange between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed strong bilateral ties. Modi and Meloni, who are nicknamed “Melodi”, were seen together sharing laughs.

In a hot mic moment, Meloni joked, “We are the most famous couple on Instagram.” The moment quickly turned viral, becoming the latest one for the duo.

Amid the shift in global politics, leaders are no longer complying with formal settings and sharing moments that seem more human and connect with people to emphasise their diplomatic relations.

Unscripted hot mic moments

While some exchanges are intentional, others are unintentional, with leaders accidentally revealing their true selves in candid conversations. While many of these moments don’t make the headlines, some quickly go viral.

In one such exchange, French President Emanuel Macron is seen welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the clip, Macron tells Zelensky, “Yesterday we had a difficult discussion with President Trump.” He then asks him whether he managed to secure a bilateral meeting with Trump. To this, Zelensky replies he hasn’t, adding that the US president wants to meet Indian PM Modi. The short conversation sheds light on the equations between the leaders, reflecting a tense relationship between Trump and Zelensky.

In another moment, Trump was heard mentioning Greenland to European Council President Antonio Costa, implying that he has not dropped the idea of securing the autonomous territory of Denmark, despite repeated backlash from both governments.

Leaders discuss smoking habits

Apart from her viral moments with PM Modi, Meloni has also gained attention when she mentioned that she had quit smoking in a coversation with other European leaders. In stark contrast from the usual formal chatter, the leaders were seen discussing their smoking habits at the French venue.

Meloni mentioned that she had to take three coffees to wake up. Replying to her, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asks whether she also needed a cigarette. To this, Meloni responds by saying that she had stopped smoking one month ago.

UK PM Keir Starmer also asked European Council President Antonio Costa, “When did you stop?” Costa replied that it has been 21 years since he quit smoking.

The unity photo vs reality

The summit was defined by the traditional “family photo” of the leaders standing together, projecting solidarity and smiling. In reality, global politics is much more complex than that. While the G7 remained united on several stances, disagreements among the nations over energy policy, handling of the Iran conflict and other issues remain prevalent.

Portraying a unified outcome despite the complexities highlights the role of visual storytelling in shaping geopolitical narratives.