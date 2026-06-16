/PM Modi in Europe: What are India’s objectives at the G7 Summit?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining world leaders at the much-anticipated 52nd Group of Seven or G7 Summit in France, with talks focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation and discussing the world’s most pressing issues. The summit began on June 15 in Évian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, marking the second time the location has hosted the group. It will conclude on Jun 17. With India’s growing presence in discussions involving international trade, technology, energy security and global governance, PM Modi is expected to raise several concerns at the world leaders’ summit.

The G7 summit comes at a time amid global uncertainty over tense geopolitics, supply chains, economy, trade and technology. For many G7 countries, cooperation with India has become increasingly important. As the world’s most populous nation and the fourth-largest economy by nominal GDP, India is seeking not just a seat at the table but a role in shaping the discussion.

A voice for the Global South

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As a fast-growing emerging economy, one of the key objectives for India at the G7 Summit is to represent the concerns of developing countries. New Delhi has repeatedly stressed that international forums often fail to reflect the priorities of emerging economies.

As a key player for the Global South, India has positioned itself as a bridge between advanced economies and developing nations, raising concerns over debt relief, food security, climate finance, and access to technology. Through the Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS), a virtual diplomatic initiative launched by India, New Delhi has pushed the development priorities and concerns of developing nations on the global stage.

Trade takes centre stage

PM Modi’s major focus during bilateral meetings at the G7 Summit is expected to be trade. While talks are ongoing to reach a trade deal with the United States, India’s largest trading partner. Meanwhile, India is also pushing to deepen economic ties with Europe as talks on a free trade agreement continue with the European Union.

India is also emerging as a key manufacturing destination with global companies seeking alternatives to China. The Indian government has pushed incentive schemes for production and investments in infrastructure to build supply chains in sectors ranging from electronics to pharmaceuticals.

For India, the G7 is an opportunity to position itself further as a reliable economic partner at a time when countries are reassessing supply-chain resilience.

Technology and AI ambitions

The rapidly advancing technology and developments in artificial intelligence have taken over discussions among world leaders. When it comes to international rules on AI and technology, India has stressed that its governance should not be designed solely by advanced economies but should also account for the interests of developing nations.

In recent years, India has moved towards a digital ecosystem with Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker. The country is also investing in semiconductor manufacturing, digital infrastructure and AI research. At the G7, India aims to play a key role in establishing standards for emerging technologies, ensuring it remains accessible and inclusive.

Energy security and critical minerals

Another key objective for India at the G7 is securing energy and critical minerals supply. India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making stable energy supplies a key priority. The recent tensions in the Middle East have triggered a global energy crisis, raising concerns for New Delhi. India also seeks critical minerals, which are essential for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, batteries, and clean-energy technology.

Reforming global governance

India has repeatedly sought reforms in international institutions and forums. New Delhi has alleged that these global bodies, which were created following World War II, do not reflect the current realities of the world. Emerging as a key player in global affairs, India has called for reforms to the United Nations Security Council, pushing for a greater representation in global decision-making.

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