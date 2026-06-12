/Why China isn’t in the G7 – and why it still looms over every discussion

The much-anticipated 52nd Group of Seven or G7 Summit is set to begin next week in France, where global leaders will hold dialogue to strengthen multilateral cooperation and discuss the world’s most pressing issues. The summit will be held on 15-17 June 2026 in Évian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, marking the second time the location has hosted the group. As member nations, along with invited participants, prepare to take part in the annual summit, one country has remained out of it. China, which is not a member of the G7, does not participate as a core member in the group’s official summits. While it occasionally engages in diplomatic and economic dialogues, it has largely remained absent from the meetings.

The question remains: why is China not part of the key G7 group despite being the world’s second-largest economy, a major global power, and continuing to influence nearly every major discussion among its members?

To answer the question why China has been excluded from the G7 meetings, we have to understand the group’s origin, history and purpose.

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How was the G7 formed?

The origins of the Group of Seven trace back to 1975, when leading industrialised democracies established an informal platform for cooperation amid the economic disruptions caused by the 1973 oil crisis. The group, originally called G6, was established with six members, including France, West Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, at a summit in Rambouillet, France. In 1976, Canada was formally added to the coalition. The European Community (now the European Union) was included in the group in 1981.

In 1997, Russia was admitted to the group, briefly making it the G8. However, Moscow’s membership was suspended in 2014 after its annexation of Crimea, and the bloc returned to its G7 format.

Notably, at that time, China had a largely closed economy and was still years away from the market reforms that would turn it into one of the world’s leading industrialised nations. Moreover, G7 was not intended to include every large economy but rather nations with shared values on industrial development, market-based economies and democratic political systems – criteria that China did not fit then.

Why can’t China still be invited?

Even though China is the world’s second-largest economy, it still differs from the G7 core ideology. Membership is not based solely on economic size. The G7 is also a political grouping of advanced democracies. China’s one-party political system differs fundamentally from the democratic governance structures of G7 nations, making membership unlikely despite its economic influence.

China’s influence on G7

Over the years, China has become one of the most influential players in global discussions. On the economic front, China is a key trading partner for many G7 nations, being the world’s largest exporter and manufacturer, accounting for roughly 30 per cent of global output. It also plays a central role in global supply chains, producing a range of products like consumer electronics, industrial machinery, electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, and more. As a result, G7 discussions over trade, manufacturing, industrial policy, economic security and inflation have often been dominated by China.

In recent years, G7 leaders have increasingly stressed “de-risking”, seeking to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains. The idea is to limit strategic vulnerabilities without severing economic ties with one of the world’s most important markets.

Apart from economics, Beijing is also shaping security discussions with key issues, including tensions in the Taiwan Strait, military activity in the South China Sea, cybersecurity threats and technological competition. With Taiwan becoming a major market for the semiconductor industry, any disruption in the region could have adverse consequences for several industries worldwide, from automobiles and smartphones to artificial intelligence and defence systems.

Although China is not a member of the G7, it is shaping many of its discussions. Whether it is supply chains, artificial intelligence, technology, climate goals, critical minerals, trade imbalances or regional security, Beijing’s presence is impossible to ignore in key international meetings.