/Spanish MEP Irene Montero slams EU for inaction, takes ‘Happy Birthday, Mr Genocide’ jab at Trump

Spanish Member of the European Parliament Irene Montero slammed the European Union and the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during a debate in the European Parliament on the peace agreement between the US and Iran over what she described as the bloc’s failure to prevent conflicts and humanitarian crises.

Addressing Kaja Kallas, who was present during the session, Montero questioned what Europe had to celebrate on the signing of the agreement.

“What does Europe celebrate? Can we celebrate that we have prevented a genocide? Have we stopped an illegal aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran? Have we broken relations with Israel? Have we stopped the occupation of Lebanon? No, we cannot celebrate any of that,” Montero said.

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The Podemos Member of European Parliament then turned to Kallas, saying, “What do you celebrate, Mrs. Kallas? Do you celebrate Donald Trump’s birthday? So, let’s sing to him.”

Montero then began singing, “Happy birthday to Trump. Happy birthday to Trump. Happy birthday, Mr Genocide.”

Montero later shared the video on X with the caption “Happy Birthday to Trump,” referring to Trump’s birthday on Sunday, 14 June.

MEP slams EU for inaction during crises

In her remarks, Montero shot barbs at the EU for its inaction on developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza, the Iran war, and Israel’s conflict with Lebanon.

Her remarks drew attention for their unusual theatrical effect.

The event unfolded during a European Parliament debate on “the role of the EU in efforts for peace and stability throughout the Middle East after the announcement of the agreement between the United States and Iran.”

Montero recently lashed out at Pope Leo XIV

Montero had recently lashed out at Pope Leo XIV, whom she describes as the “head of a theocracy”, while accusing him of attacking the right to abortion.

In a video shared on her social media, Montero maintains that Leo XIV should not have had such an institutional “megaphone” to speak in the Lower House and attack “democratically won” rights such as euthanasia or the voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

Montero also stressed that the Pope continues “without compensating the more than 400,000 victims of paedophilia.”

She further said that the pontiff defends peace and bats for migrants, but delivers a speech to question women’s rights.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas defends US-Iran MoU

Kallas defended the agreement as a possible step toward reducing tensions, saying there were “reasons for cautious optimism.” She argued that, if fully implemented, it could help ease pressure on global energy markets.

Other political groups in the European Parliament also criticised the EU’s stance on the war.

Iratxe García Pérez, member of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, said that the agreement was “good news” but argued that the war demonstrated “the absolute nonsense” of the conflict.

The US-Iran MoU signed remotely by US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian aims at ending the conflict and includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil shipments. The deal also involves possible sanctions relief tied to “Iran meeting their commitments.”

“The main thing is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. They fully agreed to that with strong policing powers, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon, which is what it was all about,” Trump said at the G7 Summit.