/Apple to collaborate with Intel for domestic chip production, Trump announces

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Apple will collaborate with Intel to design and manufacture semiconductor chips within the United States. Announcing the development on the Truth Social platform, Trump stressed that it is not just important to design chips but to produce chips domestically.



Trump also claimed that the US government acquired 10 per cent equity in Intel, helping the company's overall valuation to shoot up to USD600 billion from USD100 billion. Consequently, the US government's holding in the company is now over USD60 billion in just nine months.



Trump argued that the United States must rebuild its semiconductor manufacturing base, criticising previous administrations for allowing production capacity to shift overseas, particularly to Taiwan. The partnership would provide Apple with greater supply-chain diversification, as the company currently depends heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for the production of its most advanced chips.

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Preliminary agreement

A report by the Wall Street Journal in May said the two companies had reached a preliminary agreement, although specific details remained unclear. The move comes as Washington seeks to strengthen critical technology supply chains and reduce dependence on China amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.



"First, we helped bring in Nvidia, and they agreed to build their first level Chips with Intel," Trump said in the Truth Social post and added that Musk also agreed to build the TerraFab in the US. Intel is on the stage of coming up with the most advanced chip node 18A-P that signals customers about readiness for cutting-edge innovation needed for advanced chips.