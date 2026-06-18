/Inside the US-Iran peace deal: Pezeshkian shares details of ‘historic’ war-ending MoU

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed the "historic" deal with the United States. A Memorandum of Understanding to end the war that has spread across the West Asia and the impact of which is felt countries across the globe. This deal will pave the way for negotiations that will then lead to a final settlement.

The document he shared carried his signature and that of US President Donald Trump alongside that of deal mediator Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“This is a historical document and a message from a powerful Iran: Peace will be realised in the shadow of mutual respect,” Pezeshkian wrote, in a social media post.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed and steadfast to global peace while preserving its dignity and independence, as well as to progress and regional cooperation.”

Decoding the deal:

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