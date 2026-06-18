/Inside the US-Iran peace deal: Pezeshkian shares details of ‘historic’ war-ending MoU

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed the "historic" deal with the United States. A Memorandum of Understanding to end the war that has spread across the West Asia and the impact of which is felt countries across the globe. This deal will pave the way for negotiations that will then lead to a final settlement.
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The document he shared carried his signature and that of US President Donald Trump alongside that of deal mediator Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“This is a historical document and a message from a powerful Iran: Peace will be realised in the shadow of mutual respect,” Pezeshkian wrote, in a social media post.
He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed and steadfast to global peace while preserving its dignity and independence, as well as to progress and regional cooperation.”
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Decoding the deal:
- Immediate Ceasefire: Iran, the US, and their allies declare an immediate, permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, guaranteeing Lebanese sovereignty.
- Mutual Sovereignty: Both nations commit to respecting each other’s territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs.
- 60-Day Deadline: A final, comprehensive peace deal must be negotiated within 60 days (extendable by mutual consent).
- Naval Blockade & Troop Withdrawal: The US will phase out its naval blockade within 30 days and withdraw military forces from Iran's proximity within 30 days of the final deal.
- Strait of Hormuz Reopening: Iran will immediately restore safe commercial vessel transit through the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman (free of charge for 60 days) and complete necessary de-mining within 30 days. Future Strait administration will be negotiated with Oman and littoral states.
- $300B Reconstruction Fund: The US and regional partners will establish a minimum $300 Billion fund for Iran’s reconstruction, with the US providing all necessary sanctions waivers and financial licenses.
- ·Sanctions Termination: The US commits to lifting all types of sanctions—including UN resolutions, IAEA Board resolutions, and unilateral primary/secondary US sanctions—according to a schedule in the final deal.
- ·Nuclear Commitments & Down-Blending: Iran reaffirms it will not develop nuclear weapons. Both sides agree to resolve the status of stockpiled enriched material via on-site down-blending supervised by the IAEA, with further enrichment limits to be finalized.
- ·Status Quo Freeze: Pending the final deal, Iran will freeze its nuclear program at current levels, while the US agrees not to impose new sanctions or deploy additional troops to the region.
- ·Immediate Oil & Banking Waivers: Upon signing, the US Treasury will immediately issue waivers allowing Iran to export crude oil and petroleum products, including necessary clearance for banking, insurance, and shipping services.
- ·Release of Frozen Assets: The US will unfreeze all restricted Iranian funds and assets, making them fully available for payments to beneficiaries designated by the Central Bank of Iran.
- ·Implementation Monitor: Both nations agree to establish a joint executive mechanism to monitor compliance with this MoU and ensure the successful rollout of the final deal.